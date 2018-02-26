Homemade Star Wars Themed Bedroom With Raised Millennium Falcon Cockpit Bed

This is the Star Wars themed bedroom built and decorated by Imgur user Dericrw. It has one wall with a Death Star hallway pattern (complete with hidden NERF gun and lightsaber storage and color-changing LEDs), and a Millennium Falcon cockpit bed mounted to the opposite wall. Now that is a pretty sweet bedroom. My bedroom? Not so sweet. "You've been crashing under a friend's dining room table for over a month." His husky claimed the couch. It's hard to bring a date home.

Keep going for shots from all around.

Thanks to carey, who agrees you better know what you're doing before trying to mount a bed to a wall. I can't even build an IKEA shelf without almost killing myself.