Heck Yeah: Guy Lights Sphere Of 42,000 Wooden Matches

This is a video of Youtuber All Is Art lighting a sphere made of 42,000 wooden matches (there's a slow-mo burn after regular speed, skip around). Apparently the project started when he wanted to measure just how large the circumference of a sphere made of tightly packed matches would be, and ended when the whole thing was burnt to a crisp. Not unlike my pizza last night (they should make oven timers loud enough to wake you up if you pass out, if you have to rely on the smoke alarm you can usually rely on having to go to bed hungry too). Admittedly, that's a pretty sweet burning matchball, bro, unfortunately I'm fairly certain you just summoned The Eye Of Sauron in the process. What should we do?! "Offer a sacrifice -- do you have any rings?" Only ringworm. "I doubt that'll cut it -- anything else?" Well I HAD a watermelon Ring Pop, but I gave it to my girlfriend as an early Valentine's Day offering. "Can you get it back?" Honestly, I'd rather take my chances with Sauron.

Keep going for the video.

