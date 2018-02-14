Guys Trick Buddy Into Painting Himself Blue Thinking They're Going To A Smurf Party

February 14, 2018

smurf-party-prank.jpg

This is a short video of Youtuber MrBrody26 and another buddy picking up their mate Darren after convincing him they're going to a Smurf themed party. Unfortunately for Darren, there is no Smurf themed party except in the back of MrBrody26's car. Population: Grouchy Smurf. Clearly, it's time Darren makes some new, blue friends. And this is why you always bring your costume TO the party and change when you get there. This is also why you ask your friends to send you a picture of what they're wearing before you cover yourself in blue paint. This is also why whenever anybody asks me if I want to go to a party I stay home and watch Netflix and pet my dog. Trust me -- when your dog does finally cross the Rainbow Bridge you'll never regret time spent petting them. Life lessons.

Thanks to my buddy Dave L, who tried to convince me we were going to Ninja Turtle party, which was convenient because I was already at a bar in my Ninja Turtle costume.

  • Bling Nye

    https://media.giphy.com/med...

    He blue himself, but since they tricked him, technically I think it means they blue him.

    And later they all engaged in mutual fellatio, aka, "darts".

  • TheQiwiMan

    Dude doesn't look 1/100th as stupid as the mouth-breather filming vertically.

  • Andyman7714

    Two dead bodies were found in a car with blue paint around their throats later that day. No suspects at this time.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I have so many questions... No, wait. Just one (because the others involve why the video is in the wrong orientation which... I already know the answer).

    What fucking language are they speaking?

    Actually, second thing... What's darts? Butt darts?

  • shashi
  • The_Wretched

    If you don't know, just call it a glassweigen accent.

