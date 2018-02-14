Guys Trick Buddy Into Painting Himself Blue Thinking They're Going To A Smurf Party

This is a short video of Youtuber MrBrody26 and another buddy picking up their mate Darren after convincing him they're going to a Smurf themed party. Unfortunately for Darren, there is no Smurf themed party except in the back of MrBrody26's car. Population: Grouchy Smurf. Clearly, it's time Darren makes some new, blue friends. And this is why you always bring your costume TO the party and change when you get there. This is also why you ask your friends to send you a picture of what they're wearing before you cover yourself in blue paint. This is also why whenever anybody asks me if I want to go to a party I stay home and watch Netflix and pet my dog. Trust me -- when your dog does finally cross the Rainbow Bridge you'll never regret time spent petting them. Life lessons.

