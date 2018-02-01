Guys Mod Tiny Kid's Car Into 45MPH Electric Deathtrap

February 1, 2018

tiny-fast-kids-car.jpg

This is a video (it's in German, turn subtitles on) from Youtube channel The Real Life Guys of them modding a BIG Bobby Car (which is actually tiny and I've never heard of before because I had no cool toys growing up) with a 15HP electric motor to turn it into a 0-43MPH in 3 seconds deathtrap (previously: their manned flying bathtub hexacopter). So basically these guys like building things that will kill you. I can relate. "What have you got there?" A blowgun that shoots slingshots. "You're not the sharpest knife in the drawer, are you GW?" I'm an ice cream scoop!

Keep going for the video, the first minute and a half of which is the build. Wipeout at 2:10 due to oncoming bike traffic.

Thanks to Trevor G, for finding my new sidewalk ride to the beer store and back.

