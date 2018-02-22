Guy Mods Early 80's Honda Accord With Tesla Powertrain, Does 0 - 60 in 2.7 Seconds

This is a short video of the Teslonda in action, an early 80's Honda Accord that's been modded with (among other things) a Tesla electric powertrain built with pieces salvaged from a Tesla model S and X, and a Chevy Volt battery. It does 0 - 60 in 2.7 seconds, and sounds like an R/C car the entire time. I feel like electric car manufacturers need to start adding some speakers under the hood that blare sound effects when they're running so they don't sound so whirly. Or maybe I'll start my own aftermarket business selling them! Maybe like the sound of a lion roaring or something. "Or a dragon breathing fire!" I mean my idea was better but yours isn't bad and I will include it in my sound effect catalog with zero credit to you.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees it would be even better if it actually looked like a stock 80's Accord for bonus surprise factor points.