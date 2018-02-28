Guy Makes Functional 2 X 2 Rubik's Cube Out Of Cheddar

This is a video of Rubik's Cubist Tony Fisher (of world's largest and smallest and burning candle and ice Rubik's Cube fame) demonstrating the predominately edible (minus the plastic turning mechanism in the middle) 2 X 2 Rubik's Cube he made out of cheddar cheese. Plus he used colored thumbtacks to identify the sides for EXTRA DELICIOUSNESS. "Your mouth is bleeding." It's cool, I've been low on iron anyways. "But...it's your own blood." You're not a doctor, I don't expect you to understand how this stuff works. Of course what Tony should have made is a 3 X 3 Rubik's Cube where every side is a different meat or cheese, that way he could sell them for a small fortune as meat & cheese appetizer plates at fancy restaurants. Man, I'm just full of genuinely great ideas today, what do you think it is? "New GW?" Does it make you feel good inside knowing I have talk about you with my therapist every week?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Gregory, who agrees a small mouse family could easily solve that in a night.