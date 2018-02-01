Guy Carves Pencil Into A Smaller Pencil And An Even Smaller Pencil

This is a video of artist Bobby Duke carving a regular pencil into a smaller pencil and an even smaller pencil. For reference, the smallest pencil is actually just the painted lead of the original pencil. How about that! But more importantly, why? I suspect somebody has a crush on their teacher and is trying to impress her! Which, FUN FACT: is the same reason I jammed my finger in the classroom pencil sharpener and gave it a couple turns in 4th grade. "How'd that work out for you?" Ms. Thatcher fainted and I had to go to the nurse after she came-to and stopped puking. "And your finger?" Still sharp as a knife!

Keep going for the video, but feel free to skip around.

Thanks to hairless, who informed me if you really want to impress a teacher, do your homework. Damn, I never tried that.