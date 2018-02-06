Glow In The Dark Solar System Wine Bottle Stoppers

February 6, 2018

glow-in-dark-planet-bottle-stoppers-1.jpg

These are some glow in the dark solar system inspired wine bottle stoppers (they glow in the dark because luminescent powder was added to the molten glass when they were blown). They come in not particularly convincing Earth, Mercury, Moon, Neptune, Saturn and Sun varieties and cost $24 apiece (except Saturn -- it costs $26 because that ring requires extra time and effort). For reference, $24 is entirely too much to pay to stop up the $4 bottle of Tisdale you bought. Besides, don't even pretend like you weren't just going to drink the whole bottle anyways. And probably another one after that. Still, I could see these coming in handy for the kind of person who needs to be able find a bottle of wine in the dark. "And what kind of person is that?" Anyone with children.

Keep going for one more shot of them all.

glow-in-dark-planet-bottle-stoppers-2.jpg

Thanks to Sarah WG, who agrees the best wine bottle stopper has been and always will be your thumb until you're ready to take another sip.

Turning While Burning: Man Solves Functional Candle Rubik's Cube With All Of One Color Lit

Previous Story

Learning By Looking: A Size Comparison Of Various Movie Robots

Next Story
  • TheQiwiMan

    I question the accuracy of some of these color choices.

    Is Mercury really best represented as blue?

    Is saturn really that color?

    But most of all, and I think you can all see where I'm going with this, is the MOST important, burning question:
    WHAT COLOR IS URANUS

  • It's a sort of pinky colour.
    Which brings me to the question: if you don't need them for wine bottles could these be used as butt plugs?
    https://78.media.tumblr.com...

  • TheQiwiMan

    ANYTHING can be used as a butt-plug if you're determined enough, with a wish in your heart and a prayer in your soul.

    #Namaste
    #Blessed

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: and that lucky old sun has nothing to do but roll around heaven all day, booze, chug it! chug it! chug it!, drinking things, drugs and alcohol, glass, glow in the dark, grapes, outerspace, planets, solar system, storage, straight from the bottle, sure why not, things that look like other things, wine
Previous Post
Next Post