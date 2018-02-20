Functional Snowblower Built Out Of LEGO Technic

February 20, 2018

This is the LEGO Technic 42070 6X6 All Terrain Tow Truck that was modified into a functional snowblower by The Brick Wall (who I run into all the time). It might not be the most effective snowblower around (it appears to blow most snow right back in front of itself), but it's definitely the most plastic. And you know what they say about plastic, right? "It can take over 1,000 to decompose in a landfill?" That's not what I was thinking but-- "It's polluting our oceans?" Both very true but I was still thinking more along the lines of-- "It's what your girlfriend is made out of?" HAR HAR. You're a bully, you know that? Also talk about Henrietta that way again and I'll cut you. "You named your love doll Henrietta?" SHE'S A LIFELIKE COMPANION.

Keep going for a video demonstration.

Thanks to David D, who has a fire-breathing dragon friend and has never had to blow snow a day in his life. Must be nice.

