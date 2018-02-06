First Person POV Ride On A 90,000 Piece LEGO Roller Coaster

This is a first person point of view ride from the front seat of the 90,000 piece LEGO roller coaster constructed by builder Chairudo. The coaster has over 85-feet of track, took over 800 hours to build, and was inspired by the wooden El Toro coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey. Now, not to brag or anything, but I watched the whole ride WITH MY HANDS UP THE ENTIRE TIME. "What's so impressive about that?" My fingers were in the blades of a ceiling fan. "Jesus!" It looks like a murder scene in here.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who always waits for the front seat of every coaster he rides. Me? I like the back because i heard it goes the fastest. Plus your puke doesn't hit anybody.