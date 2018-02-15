Finally, Some Decent Shark-Eating-Your Legs High Heel Boots

February 15, 2018

shark-boots-1.jpg

These are the $155 Bite Me high heel peep-toe boots available from Irregular Choice. They look like sharks are trying to eat your legs. Ha, good luck getting those jaws past these massive calves! "You have chicken legs." I have flamingo legs.

There is nothing fishy about these jaw-some shark boots, so dive right in and grab yourself a pair of these killer peep toe boots. Featuring a shark upper complete with fins, a mouth opening with teeth and red piping, a red jeweled eye, glittery platform and chunky glittery heel.

Well they certainly make a statement, don't they? Granted I'm not entirely sure what that statement is, but I like it regardless. Kind of like you. I have no clue what statement you're trying to make either, but I still like you nonetheless. "I'm wearing a 'I HATE GW' shirt." I'm choosing to ignore that.

Keep going for a couple more shots while I yell at Aquaman for not saving Steve Irwin.

shark-boots-2.jpg

shark-boots-3.jpg

shark-boots-4.jpg

Thanks to Olivia, who didn't so much send this tip as much as it just showed up on my Facebook feed. Wow, Facebook being helpful for once.

  • GeneralDisorder

    There are no pictures of anyone wearing these. That's confusing.

  They probably couldn't find anybody stupid enough.

  • TheQiwiMan

    You stay classy, San Diego.

