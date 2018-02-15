Finally, Some Decent Shark-Eating-Your Legs High Heel Boots

These are the $155 Bite Me high heel peep-toe boots available from Irregular Choice. They look like sharks are trying to eat your legs. Ha, good luck getting those jaws past these massive calves! "You have chicken legs." I have flamingo legs.

There is nothing fishy about these jaw-some shark boots, so dive right in and grab yourself a pair of these killer peep toe boots. Featuring a shark upper complete with fins, a mouth opening with teeth and red piping, a red jeweled eye, glittery platform and chunky glittery heel.

Well they certainly make a statement, don't they? Granted I'm not entirely sure what that statement is, but I like it regardless. Kind of like you. I have no clue what statement you're trying to make either, but I still like you nonetheless. "I'm wearing a 'I HATE GW' shirt." I'm choosing to ignore that.

Keep going for a couple more shots while I yell at Aquaman for not saving Steve Irwin.

