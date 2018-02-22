Finally, Some Decent Motorized Wheel Attachments For Your Shoes

These are the $130 Turbo Jetts from Razor (of scooter fame), motorized wheel attachments for your shoes. They're like those Heelys that were so popular years ago that they heartbreakingly never made in my size, except with an 80-watt electric motor in one heel that can speed you up to 10MPH for 30 minutes on a charge. Don't tell my mom but I'm already saving for a pair!

Like any motorized "rideable," there's a learning curve before you can cruise on Turbo Jetts. A company representative told me it should only take a few hours to find your balance and get the hang of how they feel.

They fit U.S. kid shoes up to size 12 and U.S. adult shoes up to 12 as well. Its max weight limit is 176 pounds.

Wait -- a max weight limit of 176 pounds?! Well isn't that some shit. Still, this is probably the best reason I've ever had to actually exercise and eat right to lose some weight. "I explicitly told you that you were going to die soon if you didn't. " Whatever, doc, I'm doing it for the Turbo Jetts. Or maybe I could just replace the motor with a more powerful one...

Keep going for several video demonstrations.

Would you strap these on? pic.twitter.com/hIwSqYDMwf — (っ◔◡◔)っ Raymond Wong📱💾📼 (@raywongy) February 17, 2018

This guy rocking Razor Turbo Jetts -- basically motorized Heelys 😆 pic.twitter.com/jpTAFehWav — (っ◔◡◔)っ Raymond Wong📱💾📼 (@raywongy) February 17, 2018

Thanks to Alyssa, who invited me to join her Turbo Jett crew, which I graciously accepted because I'm tired of being a crew of one.