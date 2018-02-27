Extremely Close Calls: Motorcyclist Loses Control Of His Bike, Slides Perfectly Underneath Semi Truck

This is a video of motorcyclist HAMMY MOTO losing control of his bike on the freeway and sliding perfectly underneath a semi truck without getting run over. It's like the opening scene from Christmas Vacation except not funny at all. In his own words while I try to get his guardian angel's number:

I'm very lucky to be alive. I slid through a tiny gap between the trucks rear tires and the trailer stand. If was going any slower or faster, I wouldn't of been so fortunate. The only injuries I got was a very small amount of road rash on my knee and hip.. Nothing broken. I'm very blessed.

So can somebody tell me why he lost control of the bike in the first place? Because all that shaking did not look like it was supposed to happen. That guy is LUCKY. Me? My luck ran out years ago. If this had been me I would have been crushed under the semi, hit by the car behind it, revived briefly by medical staff on the scene but pronounced dead at the hospital, come-to in a morgue drawer and pass out until I'm being buried alive. "Jesus." No, probably Satan if we're being realistic.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Josh M, who agrees somebody should buy a lotto ticket, and that person is clearly not me (I've lost the last 30 scratchers in a row).