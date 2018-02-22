Experimenting With Ferrofluid Poured On Magnets Levitating Above A Superconductor

February 22, 2018

This is a video of Youtuber JD Rock pouring ferrofluid over a variety of different magnets that are levitating above a superconductor. Science! And by science I very clearly mean magic. When reached for comment about the experiment, I could hear Magneto begin rubbing himself so I hung up. Obviously, for $3.99/minute that would have been a different story.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to MustacheHam, who informed me he likes cool science stuff. Me too! I like all cool stuff really, except the cool guy in high school who stole my girlfriend.

That's More Like It: The Solo Star Wars Story Trailer Re-Cut With The Beastie Boys' Sabotage

Previous Story

Video Of Tesla's Semi Rig Accelerating Down A Street

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: black magic, but how can i use this to make myself float in a magic trick?, fluids, hocus pocus, how do they work?, interesting, levitating, magic, magnets, neato, physics, science, so that's what that looks like, unsolved mysteries, video experimenting
Previous Post
Next Post