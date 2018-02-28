Einstein The African Grey Parrot Performs Over Five Minutes Of Impressions To Celebrate His 30th Birthday

This is a video of Knoxville Zoo resident Einstein the African grey parrot performing over five minutes of impressions and chit-chat to celebrate his 30th birthday. How about that! He reminds me of my girlfriend. "Because he talks a lot?" What? Noooooooo. Yes of course now shut up before you get me in trouble. Now, where were we? "You just said your girlfriend talks a lot." What -- no I didn't! *phone rings, I don't even need to look to know who it is* Dammit, why do you do this to me?

Keep going for the video while I try to diffuse this bomb MacGyver style.

