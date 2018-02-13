"Eight Hours Of Screaming": Video Of Child Going Nuts On An Entire 8-Hour Flight

February 13, 2018

flying-with-demon-child.jpg

Note: Turn your volume down.

This is a video from an 8-hour flight from Germany to Newark, New Jersey starring a child who apparently ran around screaming almost the entire time. I...I don't know what I would have done. In the videographer's own words while I wish I had a glass of vodka and six Advil just for watching thirty seconds of the video:

Watch as this kid runs and screams throughout the entire flight while the mother does little to nothing to stop him. 3 years old on a 8 hour flight from Germany to Newark NJ. He never quits!

Man, my brain melted multiple times just trying to watch the video and it was only five minutes of the eight hour flight. I'm genuinely surprised the pilot didn't have to make an emergency landing, because there's no way multiple passengers weren't trying to open an emergency exit and take a chance using their tray tables as gliders.

Keep going for the video, and anybody who can make it through the whole thing can send me a self-addressed stamped envelop to receive a patience ribbon.

Thanks to 6602, who's agrees even flying a jetpack with no earmuffs would have been quieter.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Kid might be on the spectrum (the real one, Autism, not the fake Bill Nye "sex junk" gender bullshit)

    If not, then the patents need some good ol social ostracism/public shaming.

  • whacko

    If this started before the plane took off, the plane should have taxied back to the terminal and kicked the kid and his parents off. This kind of behavior is just unacceptable.

  • AdvancePlays

    Should've locked it in the bathroom. I'd gladly give up my access to it if it meant getting rid of that earache.

  • Ollie Williams

    Children are the worst.

  • Kaizer Chief

    All that kid needs is one good hiding.

  • FearlessFarris

    Why I don't fly coach.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Every passenger of that flight were saints... or doormats. Holy shit.

  • Closet Nerd

    Fuck that! I'd confront the parent and MAKE them do something about it.
    I have FOUR kids, 11 years to 6 months, I know

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    maybe the mom was like SUPER jacked and everyone was too intimidated

  • Jason Christopher

    The passengers on this flight showed great restraint by not revolting and throwing this kid down with the luggage.
    I'm serious.

  • Doog

    And the 'Mother of the Year Award' goes to...

    Literally every other mother on the flight whose child(ren) were not godforsaken heathens actively fighting a demonic/satanic possession for eight+ solid hours.

    Honestly I feel like this whole situation would have gone very different if this was a flight from New Jersey to Germany instead.

  • FearlessFarris

    It was still a Lufthansa flight, so it most likely still had a Germany-based flight crew. I didn't see the part of the video that indicated whether the kid and his mom were American or not.

  • Munihausen

    Those poor people. Lawrence O'Donnel, your days are numbered.

