"Eight Hours Of Screaming": Video Of Child Going Nuts On An Entire 8-Hour Flight

Note: Turn your volume down.

This is a video from an 8-hour flight from Germany to Newark, New Jersey starring a child who apparently ran around screaming almost the entire time. I...I don't know what I would have done. In the videographer's own words while I wish I had a glass of vodka and six Advil just for watching thirty seconds of the video:

Watch as this kid runs and screams throughout the entire flight while the mother does little to nothing to stop him. 3 years old on a 8 hour flight from Germany to Newark NJ. He never quits!

Man, my brain melted multiple times just trying to watch the video and it was only five minutes of the eight hour flight. I'm genuinely surprised the pilot didn't have to make an emergency landing, because there's no way multiple passengers weren't trying to open an emergency exit and take a chance using their tray tables as gliders.

Keep going for the video, and anybody who can make it through the whole thing can send me a self-addressed stamped envelop to receive a patience ribbon.

Thanks to 6602, who's agrees even flying a jetpack with no earmuffs would have been quieter.