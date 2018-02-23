Dashcam Captures Boulder Falling Right In Front Of Car

February 23, 2018

This is some dashcam footage from the Su Hua Highway in Taiwan of a boulder bouncing into the road and narrowly missing several cars. Thankfully, everybody escaped without injury and only minor damage to the car filming. Still, no word if that boulder was actually meant for Piggy. "You and Lord Of The Flies." It was very influential to me! "It's the only book you've read." I've read The Catcher In The Rye too! Some of it.

Keep going for the video, including a slow-motion version at the end.

Thanks to Clint, who agrees those Gorons need to stop throwing their bombs around all willy-nilly before they seriously hurt somebody.

  • Bling Nye

    I like how it happened within feet of that falling rocks warning sign.

    YOU WERE WARNED

  • asdfadfs

    catcher in the rye was ass. if you've only read two books and that was one of them I fully understand why you would never read again

  • TheQiwiMan

    The "minor damage to the car filming" was having to replace the driver seat fabric after the driver crapped hisself...

  • Irina Abramovich

    I would just get a new car if it came to something like that.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Well that road didn't lie.

