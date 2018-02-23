Dashcam Captures Boulder Falling Right In Front Of Car
This is some dashcam footage from the Su Hua Highway in Taiwan of a boulder bouncing into the road and narrowly missing several cars. Thankfully, everybody escaped without injury and only minor damage to the car filming. Still, no word if that boulder was actually meant for Piggy. "You and Lord Of The Flies." It was very influential to me! "It's the only book you've read." I've read The Catcher In The Rye too! Some of it.
Keep going for the video, including a slow-motion version at the end.
Thanks to Clint, who agrees those Gorons need to stop throwing their bombs around all willy-nilly before they seriously hurt somebody.
Bling Nye
asdfadfs
TheQiwiMan
Irina Abramovich
Frédéric Purenne
