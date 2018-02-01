Condiment Cake: A Cake Made With Ketchup Batter And Mustard Icing

February 1, 2018

ketchup-and-mustard-cake.jpg

This is a video tutorial/recipe created by Shared Food (no thanks, I'm good) detailing how to make and bake your own ketchup flavored cake with mustard icing. Now I love ketchup and mustard as much as the next guy who was born with a footlong hotdog in his little baby hands, but they have no place in a cake. Also, just so we're clear, that footlong hotdog was not a euphemism for my penis -- that was much larger obviously. "Obviously." OBVIOUSLY.

Keep going for the video in case you want to ruin a children's birthday party.

Thanks to Stephanie B, who agrees if you're going to make a condiment cake at least make it mayo and relish.

That Brought Me Great Joy: Man Drops And Breaks $43,000 Bottle Of Champagne Opening It In Nightclub

Previous Story

Guy Carves Pencil Into A Smaller Pencil And An Even Smaller Pencil

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: but why?, cake, diy, do it yourself, eating things, food, how to, ketchup, mustard, no thank you, not eating things, pass, real things that exist, recipe, ruining cakes, things made out of other things, tutorial, ugh, video, you've got to be kidding me
Previous Post
Next Post