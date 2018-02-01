Condiment Cake: A Cake Made With Ketchup Batter And Mustard Icing

This is a video tutorial/recipe created by Shared Food (no thanks, I'm good) detailing how to make and bake your own ketchup flavored cake with mustard icing. Now I love ketchup and mustard as much as the next guy who was born with a footlong hotdog in his little baby hands, but they have no place in a cake. Also, just so we're clear, that footlong hotdog was not a euphemism for my penis -- that was much larger obviously. "Obviously." OBVIOUSLY.

Keep going for the video in case you want to ruin a children's birthday party.

Thanks to Stephanie B, who agrees if you're going to make a condiment cake at least make it mayo and relish.