College Band Pranks Director With Wii Music Instead Of Bach

This is a video of the Liberty University Wind Symphony surprising their band director by playing the Wii's Mii Channel theme music instead of the Bach chorale he was expecting. He clearly enjoys it, lets them finish, and tells them they're all number one in his book afterwards. That is beautiful. I wish I'd been in band in high school or college but I have bad lungs from trying to breathe gasoline (Ironhide said I could be an honorary Transformer if I could) and was too weak to blow a slide whistle or recorder. "You know there are way more instruments than just the slide whistle and recorder." Not if you wanna get all the babes!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jess and lasagne, who agree it's all fun and games until whoever is riding shotgun hits skip when your favorite song comes on.