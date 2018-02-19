Classic: Two Kids Dressed As Trench Coat Tall Man Try To Buy Single Ticket To Black Panther

February 19, 2018

tall-man-movie-trick.jpg

This is a video of Twitter user Pillsbury and a friend trying to pull the classic trench coated tall man trick so both can watch Black Panther for the price of a single ticket. It does not work out for them. In their own words while I scrutinize the vide trying to figure out what gave them away:

We tried getting the two for one special at black panther. The manager was not having it.

A valiant effort, I'm not sure I would have caught on. Of course I'm nowhere near the most vigilant movie theater employee AMC has ever hired. "You got fired for trying to sleep in the popcorn machine." It was so warm and buttery in there.

Keep going for two different videos.

Thanks to hairless, Angie, and MG, who agrees they should have tried for the fat man trick instead.

