Chow Crown: A New Hasbro Game Where You Try To Eat The Food Orbiting Your Head

February 8, 2018

chow-crown-game.jpg

This is a video demonstration of several people playing Chow Crown, a game being released by Hasbro this fall and is sure to be a smash hit around the dinner table at Thanksgiving and Christmas. The object is simple: try to eat as many of the food items from the little forks as a motor spins them back and forth around your head before the music stops. Whoever eats the most wins diabetes, and the losers are presumably sent to bed without dessert. So -- what are your favorite snacks? Mine are artichoke hearts and cottage cheese (separately). "You're weird." I'm not weird, I just have a refined palate. "I saw you eat a cigarette butt off the floor." I thought it was a pretzel stick!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to Melissa H, for two very different tips in a row.

Real Products That Exist: A Pimple Popping Simulator

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: all the rage, eating things, family fun, food, games, having a great time, i just made my own with coathangers and real forks and i think i poked a hole in my cheek but i'm afraid to look, i win! i get diabetes, must have, okay, snacks, toys, whee!
Previous Post