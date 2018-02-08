Chow Crown: A New Hasbro Game Where You Try To Eat The Food Orbiting Your Head

This is a video demonstration of several people playing Chow Crown, a game being released by Hasbro this fall and is sure to be a smash hit around the dinner table at Thanksgiving and Christmas. The object is simple: try to eat as many of the food items from the little forks as a motor spins them back and forth around your head before the music stops. Whoever eats the most wins diabetes, and the losers are presumably sent to bed without dessert. So -- what are your favorite snacks? Mine are artichoke hearts and cottage cheese (separately). "You're weird." I'm not weird, I just have a refined palate. "I saw you eat a cigarette butt off the floor." I thought it was a pretzel stick!

