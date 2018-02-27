Chameleon Tries To Tongue-Grab Girl's Eyeball

February 27, 2018

chameleon-tongue-vs-eyeball.jpg

Bullseye.

This is a video of Youtuber Phil Sylvia's daughter hanging out with her pet veiled chameleon Tuney when the lizard decides her eyeball should be in its mouth. Unfortunately, the eyeball proved difficult prey and remained in the socket. Chameleons are so weird. Like, do we know for sure they aren't from outerspace? And frogs -- don't even get me started on them. They spend the beginning of their lives as tadpoles and the rest trying to convince you they're princes and you should kiss them. I can't even tell you how many frogs I've kissed. "And?" And, okay, a handful of turtles. "That's not what I meant." I know what you meant, I just felt like opening up a little.

Keep going for the video (it's worth slowing the speed down to watch in slow motion). Also, Phil says that Tuney was unharmed during the incident although I bet his daughter has some sort of funky eye infection now.

Thanks to Bailey, who agrees you should never trust anyone who can move their eyes independently.

