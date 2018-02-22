Boston Dynamics Tests Door-Opening Robot With A Guy Trying To Stop It With A Hockey Stick

February 22, 2018

This is a video of Boston Dynamics testing their SpotMini's 'robustness' by trying to have it open a door while a man whacks it with a hockey stick and jerks on its leash. In their own words while I remove the doorknob from my office so it has to be opened hot-wire style with a flathead screwdriver:

A test of SpotMini's ability to adjust to disturbances as it opens and walks through a door. A person (not shown) drives the robot up to the door, points the hand at the door handle, then gives the 'GO' command, both at the beginning of the video and again at 42 seconds. The robot proceeds autonomously from these points on, without help from a person. A camera in the hand finds the door handle, cameras on the body determine if the door is open or closed and navigate through the doorway. Software provides locomotion, balance and adjusts behavior when progress gets off track. The ability to tolerate and respond automatically to disturbances like these improves successful operation of the robot. (Note: This testing does not irritate or harm the robot.)

Admittedly, it was a little hard to watch and not feel sorry for the robot because it does move so animal-like. And that's how they're gonna get us -- they're already poking holes in our armor. I'm not proud to admit it, but I really did wish that man in the video bodily harm. What's happening to me?! "You're growing up, GW." Am I going to be a woman soon?! "You do have the boobs for it." Exercise and dieting is such a slow and painful process.

  • Tom327Cat

    Just great! They invented dogs that behave about as well as my dogs.

  • MustacheHam

    I felt a bit sad until I saw that it's ass plate fell off. That was hilarious.

  • TheQiwiMan

    A-HA!! Found their weak spot! Yank their leach and their asses fall off!

    GO FOR THE ASS, KIDS!

  • The_Wretched

    (Note: This testing does not irritate or harm the robot.)

    Yeah, that's what they all say right before the robots turn out to harbor resentment.

  • moban

    do not like.

  • Jenness

    I did not feel the same way GW, I just wanted a gun to shoot that thing. https://i.imgflip.com/12mry...

  • I'm with you. 100% fuck this thing.

    "...adjusts its behavior when it gets off track"

    Cool line of code, Jerry. Let's call it SKYNET.

  • Geekologie

    I need you to be strong for me

  • Jenness

    I'll be strong and armed to the teeth for HUMANITY GW!

