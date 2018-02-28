Beautiful 10 Minute Timelapse Of Artist Painting A Realistic Dragon

This is a ten minute timelapse video of an artist painting a realistic dragon head. Not to brag or anything, but all the work done prior to the ten second mark (seen above, top) looks about on my level. "It's a blobby outline of a dragon head." Stop embarrassing me, I just said I wasn't trying to brag! Am I red in the face now? "Only because I just watched you put blush on." Kiss me you fool.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to The Great Grant, who agrees the key to painting a realistic dragon portrait is finding a dragon willing to sit still long enough.