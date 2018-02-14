'Batman Ninja' Anime Film Gets An English Trailer

This is the just-released English trailer for 'Batman Ninja', an upcoming anime movie (digital release April 24th, Blu-Ray May 8th) in which Batman and a handful of other Gotham regulars get time-transported back to feudal Japan (previously: a Japanese trailer). A brief synopsis while I yell "It's Batman!" and throw a handful of Batarangs over my cubicle wall:

Batman Ninja takes a journey across the ages as Gorilla Grodd's time displacement machine transports many of Batman's worst enemies to feudal Japan - along with the Dark Knight and a few of his allies. The villains take over the forms of the feudal lords that rule the divided land, with the Joker taking the lead among the warring factions. As his traditional high-tech weaponry is exhausted almost immediately, Batman must rely on his intellect and his allies - including Catwoman and the extended Bat-family - to restore order to the land, and return to present-day Gotham City.

Admittedly, it still looks pretty promising. I don't want to get my hopes up as high as I mistakenly did on my last birthday, but-- "What happened on your last birthday?" I don't want to talk about it. "Come on, what happened?" Well I was stuck serving a weekend in jail but I still thought my cellmates would plan something special. "And they didn't?" No, they did. "What was it?" A sneak attack.



