Back To The Future II Nike Air Mags Style Slippers

February 15, 2018

back-to-the-future-slippers-1.jpg

These are the Back to the Future II Nike Air Mags style slippers hand-crafted by Etsy seller FifthAvenue5. They were available for $59 a pair but it says they're currently sold out so I'm not sure if they're gone for good or you need to contact them with a custom order. That's what I'm going to try. Sure I'll ruin them with the first mud puddle I jump in, but that's life. "Or you could avoid mud puddles." But if I avoid mud puddles, would I really be living? "Are you really living now?" The last time I felt alive I couldn't even drive legally. "So like 15?" No like 28 but my license was suspended.

Keep going for a handful more shots including one from the movie just for reference.

back-to-the-future-nikes.jpg

back-to-the-future-slippers-3.jpg

back-to-the-future-slippers-5.jpg

back-to-the-future-slippers-4.jpg

back-to-the-future-slippers-6.jpg

back-to-the-future-slippers-7.jpg

back-to-the-future-slippers-8.jpg

Thanks to Lucinda, who asked me to buy her a pair. What's up with everybody wanting me to buy them stuff? Do I look like I'm made of money?! I'm made of snips and snails and puppy dog shit.

