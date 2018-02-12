Baby Octopus Hatches, Instantly Tries Camouflaging Itself

February 12, 2018

This is a very short Twitter video from the Virginia Aquarium (I've been there! No I haven't. Wait -- have I? Now that I think about it I'm pretty sure I've only been to the National Aquarium in Baltimore, Maryland) of a baby octopus hatching and immediately testing out its camouflage abilities before peacing out. Granted he doesn't do a very good job with the camo, but I didn't learn to walk until I was almost nine. Nature! "What about it?" Shit's nuts! "Such a way with words, GW." Well I wasn't on the high school newspaper staff just because my crush was. "No?" Of course yes.

Thanks to lizzy, who agrees Mother Nature never ceases to amaze. Plus just absolutely disgust sometimes.

