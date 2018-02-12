Baby Octopus Hatches, Instantly Tries Camouflaging Itself

This is a very short Twitter video from the Virginia Aquarium (I've been there! No I haven't. Wait -- have I? Now that I think about it I'm pretty sure I've only been to the National Aquarium in Baltimore, Maryland) of a baby octopus hatching and immediately testing out its camouflage abilities before peacing out. Granted he doesn't do a very good job with the camo, but I didn't learn to walk until I was almost nine. Nature! "What about it?" Shit's nuts! "Such a way with words, GW." Well I wasn't on the high school newspaper staff just because my crush was. "No?" Of course yes.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to lizzy, who agrees Mother Nature never ceases to amaze. Plus just absolutely disgust sometimes.