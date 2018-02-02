Angry Birds: Compilation Of A Cockatiel Throwing Everything It Can Off Tables

February 2, 2018

This is a short video compilation of a cockatiel throwing everything it can get its little beak on over the sides of tables. Such tenacity. Admittedly, I admire its style. I'm somewhat of a professional breaker of things myself. Take this coworker's computer for example. *sweeps off desk with a flourish* My God did that feel good. It's cool, he's out on vacation anyways. "No, he got fired for breaking things." We'll tell management it had a virus and we didn't want it spreading. "We?" You didn't even try to stop me, we're in this together. Now *hocking* let's spit-shake on it. "What just came out of your mouth? Wait -- is that a TOOTH?" I was really hoping that was just a bad dream last night.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees breaking things is a perfectly healthy emotion.

