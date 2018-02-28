Amazing Cat Themed Animated Zoetrope Cake

February 28, 2018

This is a video of Gâteau Gato, a cat themed spinning zoetrope cake created by artist and pastry chef Alexandre Dubosc. It features a bunch of animated cat imagery as it spins including Felix the Cat walking, a Japanese good luck Maneki-neko cat waving, and the cat bus from My Neighbor Totoro. It's so cute and creative you'd almost feel bad about eating it. "You literally just took a giant scoop with your hand." Hey *seductively licking fondant from between fingers* I said almost.

Keep going for the full video, which is being played in real-time.

Thanks to Christina C, who agrees animated cakes are cool, but my patent-pending indoor fireworks display is going to be the real next big thing at weddings.

