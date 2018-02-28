Alaskan Snowplow Mod That Prevents Burying Driveways
This is a short video of a snowplow in Alaska that has an additional blade that can be lowered to block snow from being plowed into driveways. Pretty clever. I remember when I lived somewhere much colder there was nothing worse in the winter than watching a snowplow come along only to block in your driveway then purposefully take out your mailbox and, Jesus -- he's doing donuts in my yard!
Keep going for the full video just in case the gif wasn't enough even though I made sure it met the recommended daily allowance. Also, what's up with those two ghosts in the sky at 0:11?
Thanks to Samantha BS, who agrees it would be even cooler if it did it with flames.
