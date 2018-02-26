Accident In Steel Factory Covers Floor In Molten Metal

This is some security camera footage from a steel factory of a giant vat of molten steel missing its target and spilling its contents all over the floor where a worker was walking just moments prior (in my mind it was Jeff, known to his friends at the bar as Cheeser, 54, Pittsburgh Steelers fan and avid Budweiser drinker). Unlike the bridge over a water ride at an amusement park on a hot summer's day, that does not look like a very inviting splash zone.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Carsten, who's not convinced somebody wasn't trying to kill a Terminator.