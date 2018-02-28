A Very Impressive Garbage Pail Kids 'Adam Bomb' Cake

How about that -- two cake posts only separated by an article about a talking bird's birthday, what are the odds?! "Knowing you, pretty good." Right you are, I don't even know why I mentioned it. These are several photos and a timelapse video of Natalie of Sideserf Cake Studio meticulously creating a cake of Adam Bomb, the most iconic of all Garbage Pail Kids. Although, technically, his body and head are actually made entirely out of modeling chocolate, only the explosion's plume is cake. Based on watching the video, if you want a cake that's had every square millimeter of it touched by human hands as much as possible, this is clearly the way to go. Not that I have a problem with that, because I don't. There's no doubt in my mind that Natalie is incredibly hygienic, unlike most people I know. GROSS FACT: Did you know that approximately only one in three men wash their hands after using the restroom, and only 40% of those use soap? Sick, right? That's exactly why I don't shake hands anymore. Like, the only thing between some dude waving his penis at a urinal and shaking my hand was going to be a bathroom door handle. "Somebody should invent a hand-sanitizing bathroom door handle." Holy shit -- to Shark Tank! Let me do the talking though, it was basically my idea anyways.

Keep going for a couple more shots and the video.

Thanks to Carmen, who