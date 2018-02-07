A Snowball Vending Machine In Minnesota

February 7, 2018

snowball-vending-machine-1.jpg

This is the snowball vending machine installed at 212 3rd Ave N, Minneapolis, Minnesota, by digital ad agency space150. A dollar gets you one a single ball "hand packed by real Minnesotans." Why does it exist? I'm not sure, since there has to be plenty of perfectly good snow on the ground to make your own. Plus if you make them yourself you can put rocks in them. You know what this reminds me of? "Bottled water." Exactly, why buy plastic bottles of water that are bad for the environment when there's perfectly good water running right under our feet? "Please tell me you're not talking about the sewers." Only storm sewers, not the ones with doodoo in them.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

snowball-vending-machine-2.jpg

snowball-vending-machine-3.jpg

snowball-vending-machine-4.jpg

Thanks to becca b, who agrees there's no way those aren't just iceballs.

