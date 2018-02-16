A Little Footed Pillow For Napping At Your Desk

February 16, 2018

desk-pillow-1.jpg

This is the Adjustable Table Desktop Sleeping Pillow created by SMELOV and available for $10 on Amazon (available in both blue and yellow). It's a little footed memory foam pillow specifically designed for using to sleep at your desk. Although I had no idea a regular pillow wasn't good enough. I don't even need a pillow, I can just sleep on my arm or the bare desk. Hell, I can sleep with my chin in my hands and my elbows on my knees sitting on the toilet in a bathroom stall. Speaking of -- I'd say at any given time during a regular workday there are at least two men asleep in the bathroom. And some are SNORERS. How unprofessional is that? At least use one of those nasal strips so you can pretend you're constipated (I play a loop of groans I recorded and uploaded to Youtube for extra job security).

Keep going for one more shot of just the pillow.

desk-pillow-2.jpg

Thanks to Besya, who agrees more employers should embrace naptime for the health and well-being of their employees.

  • PUNX

    Gw. I literally took a poop nap this morning...

  • TheQiwiMan

    Rather than going through the effort of preparing for an uncomfortable desk nap... why not, you know.. just look for a more comfortable place to nap than a desk?

  • Doog

    Because someone needs to sell $10 dollar desk nap pillows! God...

