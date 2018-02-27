5.9-Meter (19.4-Foot) Pole Vault Off An Electric Skateboard

These are two videos of pole vaulter Baptiste Boirie clearing a 5.90-meter (19.36-foot) pole from an electric skateboard. I also included a video of Baptiste clearing a 4.6-meter (15.1-foot) vault from a nonelectric longboard because I found it on Youtube and figured the more the merrier. The International Olympic Committee should really push to make this an official sport before the next summer games in Tokyo in 2020. And there should also be a pole vault distance competition. Like the long jump, except with a pit of fire you have to clear first. "Or a shark tank!" Please, I thought we were taking this seriously.

Keep going for the videos.

@AllStarPerche .. this is Baptiste Boirie .. one more monster vault in Clermont-Ferrand 😳 5.90m ..a little help from a skateboard.. 👌awesome💪🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/R1xaOMqPn8 — Steve Chappell (@ChappellSteve) February 26, 2018

