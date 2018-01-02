You Did It Wrong: Driver Speeds Off From Drive-Thru Bank Teller, Jumps Another Car

This is some dash-cam footage of a bank drive-thru customer who, having finished their banking, decides to celebrate by putting the pedal to the medal and trying to jump traffic. Although I'm fairly certain what actually happened is the person couldn't get the banking capsule back in the pneumatic tube, then starts to get out of their vehicle to replace it, but never put their car in park so the car starts to roll, and they slam on the gas instead of the brake. Whatever the case, this person should be banned from drive-thru banking. And fast food drive-thrus. And driving.

Keep going for the whole video, complete with the guy filming making fun of the person right before the incident ("Oh come on man, are you f***ing feeble or what?). I think he willed it with his mind. Hit it!

♫ I believe I can fly

I believe I can touch the sky

I think about it every night and day

Deposit a few Christmas checks and fly away ♫

