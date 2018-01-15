Yikes: Passenger Plane Skids Off Runway In Turkey, Comes To Rest On Cliff

These are several shots of a Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737 that careened off the runway and down a muddy cliff while landing at Trabzon Airport in Turkey. Thankfully, all 168 passengers and crewmembers were successfully evacuated with no injuries except I'm never flying again now and I wasn't even on the plane. Can I sue for a lifetime supply of Asics with gel inserts since I'm going to have to walk everywhere now?

"We tilted to the side, the front was down while the plane's rear was up. There was panic; people shouting, screaming," passenger Fatma Gordu said, according to Sky News.

Passenger Yuksel Gordu said that words weren't enough to describe their fear. "It's a miracle we escaped. We could have burned, exploded, flown into the sea," Gordu said. "Thank God for this. I feel like I'm going crazy when I think about it."

'I feel crazy when I think about it.' Welcome to my life. I feel crazy when I think about most things, especially first thing in the morning. You ever feel that way? "It's called anxiety." I hate it and I want it to stop. Honestly, I would have almost preferred to land in the water, that way at least you have the option to freak out and feed yourself to sharks in a panic. "There aren't really any man-eating sharks in Turkey." What about grandma's stuffing? "Huh?" It's cool I'll let myself out.

