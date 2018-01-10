Woman Throws And Catches Ball With Bionic Hand For First Time

This is a short video of Paralympian swimmer Kate Grey throwing and catching a Koosh ball with the 3-D printed bionic hand from Open Bionics that she put on for the first time just moments before. Kate lost her left hand to a sausage machine when she was two, which is exactly why sausage factories shouldn't hire two-year olds. Regardless, nice hand, Kate, it appears to be working even better than my hands, which have been giving me trouble lately. Sometimes I wish I had tentacles instead. Does anybody else wish that? "No." At least not that you're willing to admit. "No, like actually no." Go ahead -- you can whisper the real answer in my ear. "Noooooo." That tickled! Now do it again except with a yes so I know you're not a filthy liar.

Keep going for the video.

