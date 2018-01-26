Woman Jumps From 4th Story Balcony Into Heavy Snow

Because jumping off your snowmobile is for amateurs, this is a video of a woman jumping from the railing of a fourth story balcony into the heavy snowfall that hit Davos, Switzerland -- the heaviest snowfall since 2000. Thankfully for her and people like me who didn't want to see somebody break their legs, the snow was sufficiently deep and soft enough to comfortably break her fall. Whew. That must have been exhilarating. Knowing my luck, I would have jumped off that balcony and found a tall pole buried in the snow. "Ouch." With my anus. "I assumed that's what you meant." I'm a flag now.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to DV, who agrees somebody should do a dive next.