Whoa: A Jellyfish That Looks Like A Firework Explosion

January 8, 2018

firework-jellyfish.jpg

This is a video from the Hercules ROV (remotely operated underwater vehicle) being guided by a research team aboard the the E/V (exploration vehicle) Nautilus off the coast of Mexico filming a deep sea Halitrephes maasi jellyfish that looks like an honest-to-God firework explosion. WIthout any light though it would actually be almost entirely transparent, it just looks like a firework thanks to the reflection of the rover's lights off the creature's radial canals and tentacles. Crazy, right? You know, Mother Nature, as much shit as I talk, sometimes you really are alright. "Anal spiders." Um, what? "Nothing, nothing -- just brainstorming." YOU FILTHY BILGE HAG.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Lucinda, who agrees in the case of almost everything, under the sea creatures did it first.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Amazing. Deep sea creatures really are aliens.

  • The_Wretched

    Pretty!

  • Jenness

    "WIthout any light though it would actually be almost entirely transparent" so basically you'd have no idea you were about to die writhing in pain - that's not scary.

  • Bling Nye

    That reminds me, the human race could benefit from such a kind of predation... I'm thinking we could adapt jellyfish to air, maybe use a gas bladder for buoyancy; the gas could be a byproduct of their metabolism... Soon the silent floating painful death could be found in the parking lot between your car and the WalMart entrance...

