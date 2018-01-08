Whoa: A Jellyfish That Looks Like A Firework Explosion

This is a video from the Hercules ROV (remotely operated underwater vehicle) being guided by a research team aboard the the E/V (exploration vehicle) Nautilus off the coast of Mexico filming a deep sea Halitrephes maasi jellyfish that looks like an honest-to-God firework explosion. WIthout any light though it would actually be almost entirely transparent, it just looks like a firework thanks to the reflection of the rover's lights off the creature's radial canals and tentacles. Crazy, right? You know, Mother Nature, as much shit as I talk, sometimes you really are alright. "Anal spiders." Um, what? "Nothing, nothing -- just brainstorming." YOU FILTHY BILGE HAG.

