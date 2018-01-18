What The Hell Was That?: A Bunch Of Kids Trying To Vape A Wii Remote At A College Party

Because not everybody is destined to pass freshman year, this is a video of a bunch of college students at a house party trying to vape out of the Wii Remote a girl offers them, presumably after telling them it's filled with Tide Pods. Obviously, our future has never looked so bright. "What are you talking about?" The sun. "What about it?" We should shoot ourselves straight into it.

i carried around a wii remote today when i went to a frat party pic.twitter.com/3olFk0Qhn1 — anna g (@annakathh) January 16, 2018

Thanks to Tony, who agrees it probably didn't work because she didn't have the wrist-strap on.