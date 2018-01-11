Well That Was Lovely: Ballet Meets Rotoscope Animation

This is a video of ballet dancer Masahiko Sato combined with some rotoscope animation based on her movement. Per tipster Quinn's professional opinion: "Totally rad." Just what is rotoscope animation? Let me Wikipedia that for you while I pile vegetable cream cheese on a toasted everything bagel:

Roto-Rooter Plumbing & Drain Service provides plumbing repair, sewer & drain services to residential and commercial customers. Roto-Rooter is a United States company founded in 1935 which originally specialized in clearing tree roots and other obstructions from sewer lines.

Haha, woops -- wrong Wikipedia page. It's hard to type with cream cheese fingers. Let me try that again:

Rotoscoping is an animation technique used by animators to trace over motion picture footage, frame by frame, when realistic action is required. Originally, photographed live-action movie images were projected onto a glass panel and re-drawn by an animator. This projection equipment is referred to as a rotoscope, developed by Polish-American animator Max Fleischer. Although this device was eventually replaced by computers, the process is still referred to as rotoscoping.

Did that help? Honestly, I think I'm more even more confused now. "What's new?" Thanks for asking -- well I woke up with a sore back and now the ball of my right foot hurts too. "That's not what I meant." I know what you meant, jerkbag.

Keep going for the video, which is almost half credits.

Thanks to Quinn, who can clearly recognize totally rad things.