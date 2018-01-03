Well Of Course They Will Be: Cybersecurity Expert Warns Sex Robots Could Be Hacked To Kill People

Seen here living life to the fullest, a man poses with his robotic companion. And now cybersecurity expert Dr Nick Patterson from Deakin University in Australia has issued a warning that in the future, internet-connected sex robots could be hacked to do bodily harm or even kill their partners. Cool, but I've already been saying that for years. Also, if looks alone could kill that guy above would have definitely died a long time ago. Can sex robots have strokes?

Hackers can hack into a robot or a robotic device and have full control of the connections, arms, legs and other attached tools like in some cases knives or welding devices.

Often these robots can be upwards of 200 pounds, and very strong. Once a robot is hacked, the hacker has full control and can issue instructions to the robot. The last thing you want is for a hacker to have control over one of these robots! Once hacked they could absolutely be used to perform physical actions for an advantageous scenario or to cause damage.

Okay, first of all: if you have a sex robot with knife or welding torches for hands, you deserve whatever happens to you. You can't expect a sexbot to cook dinner, build you a motorcycle AND have sex at the same time. At least not a model that costs under $200,000. "Wait -- have you been shopping around?" I do research, it's my job. "Let me see your bedroom." I can't, it's...being fumigated. "For robotic pubic lice?" Forget I ever said anything.

Thanks to Thaylor H, who agrees there's no shame in dying at the hands of sex robot, provided they're actually hands and not a jackhammer and belt sander modded into pleasure attachments.