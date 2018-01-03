Well Of Course They Will Be: Cybersecurity Expert Warns Sex Robots Could Be Hacked To Kill People

January 3, 2018

killer-pleasure-robots.jpg

Seen here living life to the fullest, a man poses with his robotic companion. And now cybersecurity expert Dr Nick Patterson from Deakin University in Australia has issued a warning that in the future, internet-connected sex robots could be hacked to do bodily harm or even kill their partners. Cool, but I've already been saying that for years. Also, if looks alone could kill that guy above would have definitely died a long time ago. Can sex robots have strokes?

Hackers can hack into a robot or a robotic device and have full control of the connections, arms, legs and other attached tools like in some cases knives or welding devices.


Often these robots can be upwards of 200 pounds, and very strong.

Once a robot is hacked, the hacker has full control and can issue instructions to the robot.

The last thing you want is for a hacker to have control over one of these robots!

Once hacked they could absolutely be used to perform physical actions for an advantageous scenario or to cause damage.

Okay, first of all: if you have a sex robot with knife or welding torches for hands, you deserve whatever happens to you. You can't expect a sexbot to cook dinner, build you a motorcycle AND have sex at the same time. At least not a model that costs under $200,000. "Wait -- have you been shopping around?" I do research, it's my job. "Let me see your bedroom." I can't, it's...being fumigated. "For robotic pubic lice?" Forget I ever said anything.

Thanks to Thaylor H, who agrees there's no shame in dying at the hands of sex robot, provided they're actually hands and not a jackhammer and belt sander modded into pleasure attachments.

  • "Can sex robots have strokes?"
    http://www.reactiongifs.us/...

  • Fartbutt

    Hi, very long time reader, new to the geekologie community. I would just like to say thank you for making me laugh everyday gw. I get a boner when I read your articles and especially when you talk about penises. Sometimes, I twist my nipples

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    Once you have a sex doll are you not already dead on the inside?

  • Bosun Higgs

    "You better re-holster those."
    —Sarah Connor to Cameron terminator walking around topless

  • Javier Arreola

    They made a Amy Squirrel sex doll?!?!? Nice

  • Meh

    Feeling like Nostradamus, i've been predicting mayor events like this since i was a toddler, but no one ever listened.. You guessed it no Phd only Pcp.

  • Bling Nye

    So, like, it appears that guy is wearing a wedding ring; is he married to the bot or is it like a remote surrogate for his wife while she's away (that she's cool with and even controls via internet), or is it some sketchily legal polygamy? Either way, dude looks like he clearly feels pimpin' IS easy.

  • qcp

    They made a Donna Noble sex doll?!? Gross.

  • Doog

    "Seen here living life to the fullest" hahahahaha

    Seriously though, just keep your sex-bot off the internet. Do you need Facebook updates during sex-bot time?

  • Bling Nye

    I dunno, maybe there's like a thrust counter or something? Like one of those apps that tracks your steps and mileage during a run?

  • Doog

    Let it store the data in offline mode and sync the data at night. I'm okay with a sex-bot killing me in my sleep.

    I can totally see people advertising these sex-bots in the future like they do Fitbits with all kinda of claims that they are good for your health. Heck they might even actually be.

  • Bling Nye

    Well, I have always thought the elliptical should suck my dick.

  • Doog

    If that was a thing a whole lot more people would workout. Well for about 2 minutes, maybe, but it's probably more than they are doing now

  • Munihausen

    I'm not going to comment on why someone in the market for paying for a sex robot would purchase one that looked a certain way....but come on. At least get something unnatural like this:

    https://d.ibtimes.co.uk/en/...

    You might as well feel tremendously silly, rather than just terribly silly.

  • Mark

    better

  • TheQiwiMan

    How does that wise old Bible verse go again...? Oh yeah! "Any sex that doesn't include the possibility of a violent death is not worth having, fam".

  • Doog

    Gotta love the Old Testament

