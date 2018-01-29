Well It's About Time: Elon Musk Selling $500 Flamethrowers

January 29, 2018

elon-musk-flamethrowers.jpg

To help fund his Boring Company projects, Elon Musk has begun accepting preorders for the $500 Boring Company flamethrower (plus applicable taxes and fees -- mine came out to $559.16 with $47 in taxes and $11.66 UPS ground shipping before I bailed on the order). As cool as the concept is, I'd hardly call them flamethrowers, they're more flametossers. They barely have any range! Besides, how awesome can a flamethrower be that's advertised as the "world's safest?" I don't want the world's safest flamethrower! For reference, you can get what I'd consider a real flamethrower like one of these for around $600 - $900. Now those things will actually do some ranged burninating. Still, if you want one of these you can order one, and I will absolutely play with it at your next barbecue. Probably inside waging battle against a 12-pack of paper towels.

Keep going for two short Instagram videos of the flamethrowers, including Elon running at his cameraman with one.

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on

Thanks to K Diddie and MSA, who both agree fire is rarely not the answer.

Maybe The Universe Is Trying To Tell You Something: Front Porch Package Thief Receives Instant Karma

Previous Story

Robotic Exotic Dancers Make Debut At Las Vegas Gentlemen's Club

Next Story

  • this looks like the flamethrower that someone in tech would make

  • Tom Logan

    That isn't a flamethrower. It's an over priced torch. The X15 and the XM42 M are much better.

  • Jason Christopher

    Elon Musk will 100% build an Iron Man suit one of these days.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Nice to see Elon finally embracing the whole "Evil Genius Mastermind" moniker he was given years ago.

  • Ken

    Terraformed Mars poster

  • The_Wretched

    For the low price of $299.00, I'll sell you an adapter kit to hook it up to your favorite drone. For $2990, I'll sell the preadapted drone.

  • Meh

    Just out of principle I'll never going to give that dude money. Also if you want or really need a flamethrower, build one yourself and have something to be proud of.

  • Ollie Williams

    What's your beef with ol' Musky?

  • Meh

    Though its fun hearing innovative idea's, apart from the landing missile that eventually landed (that was cool), most of this stuff is purely marketing and not even realistic.

    Saw this great video about his tube missile transportation thing, which sounds awesome but its not even doable or well thought out. He'd be better off doing useful stuff.

    And this was pretty funny goo.gl/mnCkfU

  • Munihausen

    Gubmint-provided energy credits funding Le Chiffre's moonshots, although apparently not enough. The joke's on us.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: burninating, burning things, different strokes for different folks, elon musk, fire, fire in everyone's holes!, fire in the hole!, fire in your hole!, flame on, good ideas but questionable execution, iffy, interesting, needs more range, questionable, real products that exist, selling things, sure why not, the boring company, trogdor is into this
Previous Post
Next Post