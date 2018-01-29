Well It's About Time: Elon Musk Selling $500 Flamethrowers

To help fund his Boring Company projects, Elon Musk has begun accepting preorders for the $500 Boring Company flamethrower (plus applicable taxes and fees -- mine came out to $559.16 with $47 in taxes and $11.66 UPS ground shipping before I bailed on the order). As cool as the concept is, I'd hardly call them flamethrowers, they're more flametossers. They barely have any range! Besides, how awesome can a flamethrower be that's advertised as the "world's safest?" I don't want the world's safest flamethrower! For reference, you can get what I'd consider a real flamethrower like one of these for around $600 - $900. Now those things will actually do some ranged burninating. Still, if you want one of these you can order one, and I will absolutely play with it at your next barbecue. Probably inside waging battle against a 12-pack of paper towels.

Keep going for two short Instagram videos of the flamethrowers, including Elon running at his cameraman with one.

