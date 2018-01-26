Video Size Comparison Of Various Movie Monsters
Hot on the heels of yesterday's star size comparison video comes another one from the same makers comparing the size of various movie monsters. It starts with the diminutive 0.7-meter Mike Wazowski from Monsters Inc and goes all the way to a 900-meter exogorth space slug from Star Wars, with plenty of freaks in between. I learned a lot by watching it. Mostly, that I don't want to run into any monsters larger than Mike Wazowski.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to Cam, who said he could single-punch any one of these monsters back to where they came from, and I quarter believe him.