This is a video of somebody trying to navigate the very first few stages of TrapAdventure 2, an incredibly difficult retro style video game available for iOs devices (free to demo, $1 for the full version). It reminds me of one of those ridiculous Mario nightmare levels people create. I also included a video of somebody running through the entire game in case you wanted to estimate just how many phones you'd smash before being able to beat it (SPOILER: all of them, don't even ask to borrow mine).

No idea what this game is called, but whoever made it, is the devil. pic.twitter.com/Ec98aGXSDD — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) January 24, 2018

