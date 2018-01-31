Video Of Four Cats Playing A Game Of Hungry Hungry Hippos

This is an inappropriately vertical video of a group of four (and briefly five) very pretty kitties trying to play a game of Hungry Hungry Hippos. They aren't very good at it, and that one creamsicle cat on the right repeatedly cheats by putting his paw on the playfield. Man, if I were one of those other cats I would have flipped the game and stormed out to poop in that cat's litterbox. "Meow." What do you mean we all share one litterbox?! Just what sort of cut-rate cat hostel is our owner running here? I demand privacy.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to becca b, who informed me they should have played Mouse Trap instead. LOLOL, you clever.