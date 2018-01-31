Video Of Four Cats Playing A Game Of Hungry Hungry Hippos
This is an inappropriately vertical video of a group of four (and briefly five) very pretty kitties trying to play a game of Hungry Hungry Hippos. They aren't very good at it, and that one creamsicle cat on the right repeatedly cheats by putting his paw on the playfield. Man, if I were one of those other cats I would have flipped the game and stormed out to poop in that cat's litterbox. "Meow." What do you mean we all share one litterbox?! Just what sort of cut-rate cat hostel is our owner running here? I demand privacy.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to becca b, who informed me they should have played Mouse Trap instead. LOLOL, you clever.
Read More: breaking the rules, cats, cheater!, having a great time, i never owned hungry hungry hippo but damn would i get down at a friend's house, living the live, meow?, pets, playing games, playing with things, so that's what that looks like, vertical video, video, winner gets their own can of fancy feast!, yeah that's not how you play, you're cheating