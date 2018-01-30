Video Of An Off-Road Racing Trophy Truck's Insane Suspension In Action

Note: Keep your volume down, camera's noise-canceling microphone not nearly as impressive as truck's suspension.

This is a video of an off-road racing trophy truck speeding alongside the road and demonstrating its very impressive suspension system. Man, if my car had suspension like that maybe I wouldn't be where I am today. "Where are you today?" In a ditch. It's cool though, I made friends with a raccoon. It ate right out of my hand! Well, technically it took a bite right out of my hand. "You probably have rabies now." Just like I always wanted when I was a kid.

Thanks to SpeedFreak, who's hopefully into extreme velocity and not meth.