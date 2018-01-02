Video Of A Snake Trying On The Tubular Hand-Knit Sweater It Received For Christmas

This is a video of a rescue corn snake (appropriately named Spaghetti) trying on the purple sweater that his caretaker Sean's sister made for him by knitting over a piece of PVC pipe. In Sean's own words while I ask my frogs if any of them want my sister to knit some PJs:

"She asked me how long he was, and I was like, 'Well, he's about 39 inches last time I measured him.'"

...When Sean first showed Spaghetti the sweater, he happily wriggled his way inside of it, according to Sean. ..."Right before he sticks his head out through the end, he kind of parks it in there and waits," Sean said. "Then after a minute or two, he'll poke his head out and he'll sit there and look around for a while."

Awww. I guess not everyone in this world is as cold blooded as I thought. "Was that a reptile joke?" If it was, it wasn't a very good one. Still, that long, tubular sweater really got me thinking about what I could do with something similar. "Let me guess -- something to do with your penis?" NOPE. New year, new me, I'm a changed man. "Then what were you going to say?" I...listen -- change takes time, okay?

Thanks to DT, who promised to knit me a Geekologie headband, which will be perfect to wear when I'm not working out at the gym.