Video Of A Guy Riding His Wheelchair On A Hoverboard

January 24, 2018

This is a video of a man demonstrating his ability to ride a wheelchair on a lightly modified hoverboard. I think we can all agree this is probably the only decent use for a hoverboard, and definitely the coolest anybody has every looked riding one.

Keep going for the whole video of the DIY Hoveround.

Thanks to Ronin, who once rode a hoverboard on top of a hoverboard on top of a hoverboard but didn't film it because he could already see all the Youtube down-votes in his mind.

Teensy Tiny: Japanese Company Builds The World's Smallest Fidget Spinner

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: balance, balancing things, definitely cheaper than a hoveround, getting around, having a great time, hoverboard, mobility, skills, so that's what that looks like, sure why not, transportation, video, vroom vroom, whatever works, whee!, wheelchair, wheels, zoom zoom
Previous Post