Video Of A Guy Riding His Wheelchair On A Hoverboard

This is a video of a man demonstrating his ability to ride a wheelchair on a lightly modified hoverboard. I think we can all agree this is probably the only decent use for a hoverboard, and definitely the coolest anybody has every looked riding one.

Keep going for the whole video of the DIY Hoveround.

Thanks to Ronin, who once rode a hoverboard on top of a hoverboard on top of a hoverboard but didn't film it because he could already see all the Youtube down-votes in his mind.